Take handwritten notes with ease.

From solving a physics problem to making travel diaries.

Xournal++ (/ˌzɚnl̟ˌplʌsˈplʌs/) is an open-source and cross-platform note-taking software that is fast, flexible, and functional. A modern rewrite and a more feature-rich version of the wonderful Xournal program.

Available on MacOS, Windows, and Linux

Handwrite your notes

Support for pressure-sensitive stylus and drawing tablets (Wacom, Huion, XP-Pen, etc.)

Robust and customizable pen, highlighter and eraser tools, allowing you to write how you want to write

Keep your work organized

Use layers to make complex notes that are still pleasant to work with

Keep track of the notes by using page previews

Enhance and accelerate your note-taking

Add images and create various shapes, from circles to splines to axis

Snap objects to rectangular grid or degrees of rotation

Get scientific

Create anything from differential equations to electrical circuits or the structural formula of molecules using our built-in LaTeX editor

Your notes, your way

Customize your toolbar to create a new layout, tailor-made for you

Use a plugin or create your own via the Lua programming language

Explain every stroke

Record audio while you write and insert the recording to any object in your note

Listen to the recorded audio with the 'Play Object' tool

