Take handwritten notes with ease.

Xournal++ (/ˌzɚnl̟ˌplʌsˈplʌs/) is an open-source and cross-platform note-taking software that is fast, flexible, and functional. A modern rewrite and a more feature-rich version of the wonderful Xournal program.
Support for pressure-sensitive stylus and drawing tablets (Wacom, Huion, XP-Pen, etc.)
Robust and customizable pen, highlighter and eraser tools, allowing you to write how you want to write
Use layers to make complex notes that are still pleasant to work with
Keep track of the notes by using page previews
Add images and create various shapes, from circles to splines to axis
Snap objects to rectangular grid or degrees of rotation
Create anything from differential equations to electrical circuits or the structural formula of molecules using our built-in LaTeX editor
Customize your toolbar to create a new layout, tailor-made for you
Use a plugin or create your own via the Lua programming language
Record audio while you write and insert the recording to any object in your note
Listen to the recorded audio with the 'Play Object' tool